Mapusa Police has booked four accused for robbing Rs 58,000 cash by breaking into ATMs of two banks in Mapusa based on the CCTV footage from the ATMs in which faces of all four robbers are clearly visible. First incident of ATM theft took place on June 16 in TJSB ATM IN Chandranath Appt while the second incident happened at ATM in Khorlim in which 48,000 were withdrawn. Police are on the look of the four accused.