Land for constructing Ravindra bhavan at Mapusa will be given to Art and culture dept by December this year said CM in the assembly.
“Next week I will call meeting of all 7 MLAs of Bardez to identify land with proper parking , transport and other facilities for Ravindra bhavan in Mapusa,”said CM.
A task force Committee has also been formed by the govt for looking into establishment of developmental projects at Mapusa.
Mapusa Ravindra Bhavan land allotment by December
