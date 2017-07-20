Land for constructing Ravindra bhavan at Mapusa will be given to Art and culture dept by December this year said CM in the assembly.

“Next week I will call meeting of all 7 MLAs of Bardez to identify land with proper parking , transport and other facilities for Ravindra bhavan in Mapusa,”said CM.

A task force Committee has also been formed by the govt for looking into establishment of developmental projects at Mapusa.