Marcel Celebrates Chikhal Kalo By Team Digital Goa - July 6, 2017, 3 :31 pm The famous festival of Chikhal Kalo is being held at Marcel today. Participants play traditional games that are believed to have been played by Lord Krishna in his childhood during the festival on muddy space in front of the temple