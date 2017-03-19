Businessman Gopal Naik from Cuncoliem, Mardol has been mysteriously missing since today morning.

Family and friends are worried as Gopal’s two wheeler and mobile were found unattended.

Gopal is having multiple businesses in Kundai Industrial Estate and had recently entered into real estate business.

A plot purchased by him at Cuncoliem was in controversy as most of the panchayat members and villagers had started objecting to the development of the same. This had led to tension in the village on many occasions.