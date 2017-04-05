Sangath, a non-government organisation working in the areas of mental health and child and youth development, and Colorcon Asia pvt. ltd. jointly organised a walk in Margao to mark the World Autism Awareness Day.





Students of schools located in and around the city, several volunteers, youngsters and people from all walks of life participated in the walk which began at the Margao Municipal Garden and ended at the Ana Fonte Garden.





Participants held placards, banners and other promotional material sensitising the onlookers to Autism.





“Although I had heard about it, I didn’t know much about Autism. This is a good event to know more about the condition and how to tackle it,” said Vaidehi Parsekar, a 30-year old homemaker from Margao who came for the walk.





More than 500 participants wearing blue (the colour for Autism awareness) marched through the bylanes of Margao, raising slogans on Autism, much to the delight of onlookers and people waiting at traffic signals.





Once the procession reached the Ana Fonte Garden, the participants settled down for performances by the students of Jyot School for children with Autism. The students sang English, Konkani and Hindi song. The performance was much appreciated and encouraged by the audience.





Sangath’s own staff and studnets of the Nirmala Insitute of Education (the special education section), Bhatikar Model High School, Margao and the Occupational Therapy Association of Goa also enacted enacted skit performances sensitising people about Autism and how to deal with the neurological condition.





“I am delighted to see such eager participation by people from all walks of life. There is very little information and awareness about Autism and this event is an effort towards making people, aware of the condition. We need to promote the concept of inclusion- every child is special, we need to create an environment for the child to grow,” said Dr Amit Dias, Honorary Chairperson, Sangath.

All of us gathered here are ambassadors for the cause of Autism. As professionals it is our responsibility to reach out to families of individuals with Autism and support them. At the moment many families feel isolated, not knowing what the road ahead is like,” said Percy Cardozo, Project Lead for Sangath’s Beyond Boundaries project.