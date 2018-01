Margao police last night raided a gambling den at Margao’s old market and arrested four persons while gambling. Police also seized a cash of Rs 32,870 from the possession of accused and other gambling material.those arrested are Camilo Joaquim Coelho from Madel Piguem Margao, Babush Kambli from Zori Vada Daverlim, Rama Baramppa Vasan from Gogal Housing Board Margao and Rajendra Kunju from Savaralim Salcete.