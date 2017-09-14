Home News Margao resident complaints of assault by unknown miscreants News Margao resident complaints of assault by unknown miscreants By Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 10 :25 pm One Shamsher Sayyad from Margao has filed a complaint at the Margao police station that he was assaulted by three unknown miscreants and left on the railway track at Margao. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Silent rally held at Vasco in support of Rohingya Muslims Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 10 :22 pm Government will activate kidney transplant facility in GMC Hospital – Health Minister Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 5 :01 pm Ameya Abhyankar appointed Secretary of Goa Public Service Commission Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 4 :59 pm MP Sawaikar assures to discuss airport parking land issue with CM Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 10 :10 pm