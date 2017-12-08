The Shadow Council of Margao has demanded dissolution of Margao Municipal Council for alleged garbage collection scam. Speaking to media, Savio Cutinho of Shadow Council said that the they have been bringing lot of irregularities to the notice of the council but there was no action taken. He termed the door-to-door garbage collection as scam. While MMC is paying the contractor for 45 workers, only 30 workers are working on ground. The treasury of MMC is being looted in the name of garbage collection particularly in the wards falling in Fatorda constituency, he said.