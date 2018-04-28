Shadow Council for Margao charged the Margao Municipal Council of allegedly siphoning taxpayer’s money through dubious schemes.

“We expect immediate action in this fraud involving taxpayer’s money to the tune of around 6 lakhs per month, Shadow Council Members shall not hesitate to intensify it’s struggle against this fraud while also opting for legal course of action,” said Shadow Council member Savio Coutinho.

“We hereby set a 15 day deadline for action in this fraud,” he added.