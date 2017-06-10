Home News Margao VC Dorris Texiera resigns News Margao VC Dorris Texiera resigns By Team Digital Goa - June 10, 2017, 11 :33 am Vice chairperson of Margao Municipal Council, Dorris Texiera today tendered resignation of her post in DMA office. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS GSM candidate supports Parrikar & Sardessai Team Digital Goa - June 9, 2017, 12 :33 pm Bars to be closed in Goa on June 10, 11 & 13 for Panchayat... Team Digital Goa - June 9, 2017, 12 :28 pm School complex to come up at Davorlim for Margao Team Digital Goa - June 9, 2017, 12 :26 pm Goa Forward’s Dr Renuka da Silva appointed SGPDA chairperson Team Digital Goa - June 9, 2017, 12 :22 pm