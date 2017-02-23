Captain of Ports Department conducted a site inspection of the recently collapsed middle section of the Old Borim Bridge span today and confirmed that it has become underwater navigational hazard and obstruction.

The department has therefore informed all owners/masters of the barges, passenger launches, ferry boats, tindels of fishing trawlers and operators of the mechanized and non-mechanized crafts, including the tourist boats, cruise boats, etc plying in river Mandovi in the said area to navigate /transit at the said locality during High Water period only.

“It is hereby notified that due to the recent collapse of the middle section of the Old Borim Bridge span, the locality within and around the Old Borim Bridge alignment have become underwater navigational hazard/obstruction,” states a press release.

The site inspection conducted the Captain of Ports Department today has confirmed that the least depth within the above said locality has reduced to 2.5 Meters, below the Chart Datum.

Therefore, all owners/masters of the barges, passenger launches, ferry boats, tindels of fishing trawlers and operators of the mechanized and non-mechanized crafts, including the tourist boats, cruise boats, etc plying in river Mandovi in the said area are hereby Warned to navigate /transit at the said locality during High Water period only.

Violations of the above shall be viewed seriously.