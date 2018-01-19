Market Goa to American tourists as gateway to India is the advise Edgard Kagan, the United States consul-general in Mumbai had to offer to Goa government.

“In my view…Goa should project that coming here will give you an opportunity to travel to other incredible destinations of India,” he said.

“Marketing Goa to Americans as a stand-alone tourism hot-spot may not work, as many other beach destinations are closer for them,” he added.

Referring to his meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Kagan said they had “very productive conversation”.

“There is tremendous opportunity in Goa and we are happy with the existence of number of American industries here,” he added.