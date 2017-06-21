Goa Government is planning to amend the Panchayat Raj Act to ensure that Panchayat governing body’s remain stable for a longer duration of time and don’t involve in frequent toppling games. “An amendment will be made very soon to the Panchayat Raj Act according to which once the Sarpanch is elected he will hold his chair for minimum of one year,” said Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho. “For the betterment of the village the Sarpanch should hold the post for a longer period of time,” he added. The Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godhino was speaking at the oath taking ceremony at the Chicalim panchayat by the Panchayat bodies of nine Panchayats -Cansulim, Bogmallo, Cortalim, Qualossim, Verna, Nagoa, Velsao, Majorda and Chicalim.