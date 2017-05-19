Claims of innocence by the man facing trial for the murder of an Irish backpacker in Goa have been rubbished by her family’s solicitor.Danielle McLaughlin was found raped and strangled in the Indian tourist haven two months ago.

Police said Vikat Bhagat had confessed to her murder; he has now reportedly sent a letter denying the charge.

It insists he tried to save the backpacker as three other men smashed her head with bottles and rocks.