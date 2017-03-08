3,04,392 children between the age group of 9 months to 15 years were vaccinated during the Measles Rubella Vaccination Campaign which started on February 8, 2017 across the state of Goa. The vaccine was provided through schools, aanganwadi centres and all Government health centres.

The vaccination campaign, which was paused due to ‘Pulse Polio Sunday’ observed on March 5, 2017, will restart on March 14, 2017 and will continue till March 16, 2017. Those who have not availed it can reach the nearest health centers and vaccinate their children. The goal of the campaign is to quickly enhance the population immunity to both measles and rubella in order to reduce deaths from measles and disabilities like Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) due to rubella infection in early pregnancy. Answers to questions related to this vaccination campaign can be accessed through http:/www.searo.who.int/india/topics/measles/FAQs/en and http://mohfw.gov.in/showfile.php?lid=4182.