“Goa can excel in medical tourism provided the concept of hygiene is imbibed first,” said Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar. CM was speaking at the International Conference on pain management held in the city today. While assuring that medical tourism will become a key point of the Government, the Chief Minister said that there should be a focus on improving pre and post operative care in order to get people from different countries to come to Goa to avail of medical facilities. “Swachh Bharat is not only about constructing toilets and sweeping streets, it’s about creating a mindset towards cleanliness,” he added.