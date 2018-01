A conglomeration of pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations dubbed the ‘Kannada Okkuta’ has called for a Karnataka bundh on January 27.The purpose of the bundh is to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute between Goa and Karnataka and resolve it. The farmers body informed that the bundh would be observed from 6 am to 6 pm.