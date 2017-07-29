Minister Govind Gaude today reviewed traffic plans and other arrangements for the oncoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Ensuring that there will be no hurdles the minister appealed for cooperation from citizens. He also asked the public to inform the police if their houses will remain closed during Ganesh Chaturthi period. Several suggestions were given by locals to the minister including mobile toilets for devotees visiting Ganesh installations in Marcel and Kumbharjua, deployment of police at busy streets and Gaundali bridge, speed breakers at dangerous junctions etc.