Home Breaking News Meeting of BJP MLAs, ministers & office bearers today resolved against installing... Meeting of BJP MLAs, ministers & office bearers today resolved against installing any other statue within assembly complex. By Digital Goa - January 23, 2018, 11 :45 am Meeting of BJP MLAs, ministers & office bearers today resolved against installing any other statue within assembly complex. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Banastarim bridge closed for vehicular traffic on Jan 28 morning Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :50 pm General store gutted in fire at Benaulim Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :30 pm Raj Bhavan open for public on January 26 Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :18 pm Major water pipeline bust at Curti-Ponda Team Digital Goa - January 21, 2018, 10 :32 am