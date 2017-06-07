Mega Job Fair

Date – June 17, 2017

Venue – Don Bosco Oratory Hall, Panaji – Goa

Entry free for employers and Jobseekers

Employer registration – Send mail to empl.pnj@gmail.com

Employee Registration – No prior registration required

Model Career Centre under Regional Employment Exchange, Government of Goa in association with Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Goa, National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) – Goa Chapter and Enviro Skills HR Services is going to organise a Job Fair on 17th June, 2017 at Don Bosco Oratory Hall, Panaji – Goa.

The Job Fair will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa Shri Manohar Parrikar.

The objective of the fair is to increase employment opportunities for the job seekers and offer a wide range of selection to the recruiters from a large pool of registered jobseekers with diverse skills and educational profiles.

Entry is free for employers and jobseekers. Any employer wishing to participate in the job fair has to ask for employer registration form by sending a mail to empl.pnj@gmail.com. No prior registration is required for jobseekers. Jobseekers can directly come to the event. They are expected to come professionally dressed and should carry at least 10 copies of their CV.

The Regional Employment Exchange, Panaji has been selected as Model Career Centre (MCC) under a new scheme of the Central Government –the National Career Service (NCS). NCS aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and job providers through a well designed structure that comprises an ICT based portal, a countrywide set-up of career centres, a multilingual call-centre and a network of career counselors. NCS brings job seekers, employers, counselors, trainers and placement organisations together on one platform by offering convergence of information.

Organisers – Model Career Centre under Regional Employment Exchange, Government of Goa in association with Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Goa, National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) – Goa Chapter and Enviro Skills HR Services