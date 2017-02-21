An argument in a Whatssapp group led to assault of a college student in MES College premises, Zuarinagar on Tuesday morning.

According to police three boys from Sancoale, one minor and two major namely Diptesh Naik (26) and Sahil naik (21) went to the college and assaulted 22 year old third year BBA student Pratemesh Shetye from Baina,Vasco with punches kicks and a weapon.

The situation in the college turned tense over the incidence. Meanwhile Verna police rushed to the site and took things under control. A case of assault has been registered and the accused have been arrested by the Verna police.