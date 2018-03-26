Chief ministers office has come out with a statement regarding messages floating around on social media attributing them to the CM’s authorship.

“It has been observed that many messages are floating on social media, attributing it to the CM’s authorship. Such messages are not authentic & mischievous. All messages of CM Manohar Parrikar will be communicated directly by him or through his verified social media handles only,” said the statement by CMO.

The letter in Marathi and English which appears to be styled after yet another hoax letter, which was circulated soon after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ demise in 2011, went viral on the social media from last week and has content which though apparently looked “seriously ailing Mr. Parrikar’s reflections from hospital bed,” subtly it makes him look “repenting for wrong doings while in power.”