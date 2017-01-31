MGP chose to come out with its own manifesto but the manifesto remained largely similar to alliance partners GSM – Shivsena Manifesto sans the mention of MoI or Casino issues.

The MGP manifesto is largely along the same lines as the one for the 2012 state Assembly elections which spoke about promoting agriculture and support prices for crops.The manifesto promised to immediately withdraw the amendments to the Tenancy Act of 1976 passed by the Goa BJP-government.

*Special mamlatdar courts in 2 years time to resolve tenants/mundkar cases.

*Tenants and mundkars will get sanads in 2 years

*Diesel price will be lowered by Rs 2 per litre

*Support price of coconut to be raised to Rs 8

*Housing scheme in the name of Bhausaheb bandodkar

*Auditoriums in the name of Shashikala Kakodkar in all municipal and panchayat areas

*All contractual staff of PWD will be accommodated in Labour society in 3 months

We will have 9 member cabinet if MGP comes to power. We will not go to BJP after the polls. Let BJP approach us if they agree with the MGP manifesto said Sudin Dhavlikar.