MG Party today withdrew support to the ruling BJP government after being in power for 5 years.

A letter to this effect has been sent to Governor, we will be contesting without BJP said Party leader Dipak Dhavlikar.

18 applicant have sought MG Party ticket, we will finalise our candidates on 11 Jan Dhavlikar added.

Alliance with Goa Surakhsa Manch(GSM) has been agreed upon in principle, the seat allotment to GSM will be done on Sunday, he informed adding that M G Party will contest 22 seats.

Party has finalized Sudin Dhavlikar as their Chief Ministerial Candidate.

“BJP instigated us to break ties by neglecting our constituencies, blocking our files and banning recruitment ,”alleged Dipak.