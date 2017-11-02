MG Party has demanded setting up of separate PDAs for Ponda and Pernem along with Taleigao.

Welcoming the statement made by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar regarding need for urbanised areas to be brought under PDAs MGP Secretary and former Ponda MLA Lavu Mamletdar said, “Government should not think of only Taleigao, but also set up PDAs for Ponda and Pernem and appoint MGP office bearers on them.”

Ponda is urbanised, various industries are coming up in Ponda while Mopa airport is coming up in Pernem, therefore separate PDAs should be formed in both areas he added.