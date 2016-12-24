“If MG Party is a Kul-Mundkar Sympathiser, how come amendment to Tenancy and Mundkarial act was passed unanimously in Goa Legislative assembly?” questioned Former CM and Congress leader Ravi Naik.

The then CM Manohar Parrikar and Revenue minister Francis D’souza placed amendment bill and all three MLAs of MGP were party to getting it passed. They never helped nor fought in the interest of the Kul-Mundkars. They only used ‘Lion’ and Kul-Mundkar to get political benefits, Ravi opined.

Many people have lost cases and had very bad experiences due to the amendments’. Poor people are forced to fight in civil courts instead of Mamlatdar he added.