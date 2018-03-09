Home Breaking News MGP is with govt only till Parrikar is CM. We will go... MGP is with govt only till Parrikar is CM. We will go alone for LS polls & also assembly polls if it comes early: Dipak Dhavalikar after MGP meet By Digital Goa - March 9, 2018, 5 :09 pm MGP is with govt only till Parrikar is CM. We will go alone for LS polls & also assembly polls if it comes early: Dipak Dhavalikar after MGP meet - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS No clarity on govt front over mining issue – MLA Lobo Digital Goa - March 9, 2018, 9 :58 pm 54 illegal structures occupying 15,000 sq mtr of land at Calangute to be demolished... Digital Goa - March 9, 2018, 9 :31 pm Maharashtra youth arrested in car theft case Digital Goa - March 9, 2018, 9 :07 pm EDC announces 3 entrepreneurship development initiatives Digital Goa - March 8, 2018, 10 :56 pm