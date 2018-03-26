MG Party President Dipak Dhavlikar has become autocratic and is taking unilateral decisions alleged MGP General Secretary Lavu Mamledar.
“Dipak is not taking central committee into confidence while running the party. As of now he has taken 36 wrong decisions. One of them being giving letter of support to BJP government last year without party resolution,” Lavu said while speaking to media persosn.
