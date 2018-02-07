Home Breaking News MGP to move resolutions demanding statues of TB Cunha & Ram Manohar... MGP to move resolutions demanding statues of TB Cunha & Ram Manohar Lohia in assembly complex & names of freedom fighters to district & state roads By Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 11 :42 am MGP to move resolutions demanding statues of TB Cunha & Ram Manohar Lohia in assembly complex & names of freedom fighters to district & state roads - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS SC quashes 88 mining leases in Goa, can’t operate after March 15, says SC Team Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 11 :56 am Verna police arrested Loutolim native with drugs worth Rs 1.80 lakh Digital Goa - February 6, 2018, 10 :42 pm Transport department office to remain open on Saturday for traffic violation related hearings Digital Goa - February 6, 2018, 10 :27 pm Govt planning to apply common cadre to panchayats – Mauvin Godinho Digital Goa - February 6, 2018, 9 :47 pm