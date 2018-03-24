Home News MGP will focus on 27 constituencies –Dipak News MGP will focus on 27 constituencies –Dipak By Digital Goa - March 24, 2018, 8 :45 pm MG Party will be focusing on 27 constituencies and begun work in these constituencies said Party President Dipak Dhavlikar. “Membership drive of the party is on,” he added. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS People of Pernem can stop and also restart Mopa work – Azgaonkar Digital Goa - March 24, 2018, 10 :13 pm All govt and private organisations asked to constitute Internal Complaint Committee within 15 days Digital Goa - March 24, 2018, 8 :37 pm Inconsistency in statements, video recordings in rape case: Tarun Tejpal tells SC Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 10 :28 pm One arrested in attack on Hospicio PRO case Digital Goa - March 23, 2018, 10 :12 pm