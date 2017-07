MGP resolved to support BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls but decided to contest both Loksabha seats on their own in the 2019 elections. The party also resolved not to contest the bypolls at Valpoi and Panaji. The three resolutions were taken during the Central Committee meet held today. “We will not contest Panaji and Valpoi bypolls in the interest of the stability of the government,” said MG Party president Dipak Dhavlikar.