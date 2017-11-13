The Cross examination of Shri. S. N. Huddar, witness deposing on the aspect of hydrology for the State of Maharashtra continued today. The witness was extensively cross examined by Goa counsel on the aspect of the various discrepancies in the CWC report which included wrong selection of the rainfall data, the repetition of same figures for various years, not drawing a thiessin polygon, exceptionally high rainfall runoff coefficient etc. Witness was told by the Tribunal to ensure that his answers are complete and not by quoting out of context chosen paragraph.