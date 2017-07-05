The hearing in Mhadei River Dispute Tribunal resumed today with the cross examination of the witness of Karnataka state. The witness of the state of Karnataka A. K Gosain was extensively cross examined today on the aspect of the method used for measuring discharge data at Ganjem station. The witness was not in a position to answer the questions effectively. The witness was shown the contradictions between his own report, the CWC report of 2003 and the 2014 consistency analysis report of 2014. The cross examination will continue tomorrow.