Calangute MLA and deputy speaker Micheal Lobo has been appointed as chairman of North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA). Other members are minister Francis Dsouza, Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate, Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo and ex MLA Sidharth Kunkoliekar. However, government is yet to finalise the appointment of chairman’s on South Goa Planning and Development Authority and Mormugao PDA.