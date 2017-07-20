Home News Micheal to push for Jack Sequiera’s statue in Assembly News Micheal to push for Jack Sequiera’s statue in Assembly By Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 9 :35 pm Dy Speaker and BJP MLA from Calangute Micheal Lobo has assured to pursue the demand of installing Jack Sequeira’s statue in assembly complex during Gulab Award function today. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Cross voting in Presidential elections exposes rift in Congress Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 9 :25 pm Revenue Minister Assures Action in illegalities in Colvale communidade plot allotment Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 5 :50 pm Mapusa Ravindra Bhavan land allotment by December Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 1 :53 pm IRB Constables dead body found at Porvorim Team Digital Goa - July 20, 2017, 1 :43 pm