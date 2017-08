Ex MLA Micky Pacheco has alleged politician drug peddler nexus is responsible for the increasing drugs cases in the state. Most of the drug peddlers are from Parra and the local MLA Micheal Lobo knows about them, he alleged. He also pointed out that only Micheal Lobo and Vishnu Wagh had abstained from signing on the house committee report on drugs. He also demanded judicial inquiry into the whole issue of drugs proliferation in the state.