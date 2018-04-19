Food and Drug Administration Department(FDA) conducted training for Food Business Operators from the Mid-Day Meal Catering domain and was attended by 31 Self Help Group representatives.

“The objective of the training is the ensure that Food Business Operators are made aware of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and are also provided informative tips on hygienic handling of the food, to ensure the availability of Safe and Wholesome food to the consumers,” said FDA Director Jyoti Sardesai.

A Food Safety Supervisors training under the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoStaC) scheme, a flagship program of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India was conducted by the Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration in collaboration with Vivanta by Taj Panaji and supported by the Confederation of Indian Industries. The training was specifically organised for Food Business Operators from the Mid-Day Meal Catering domain and was attended by 31 Self Help Group representatives. This program for Mid-Day Meal Caterers was inaugurated by Smt Jyoti Sardesai Director FDA and Commissioner Food Safety in the presence of Mr Jaikanth Shroff, General Manager Vivanta by Taj Panaji.

As FSSAI has mandated the requirement of one Food Safety Supervisor per 25 employees trained under the FoStac Scheme, for all the licensed Food Business Operators in the State, this Directorate will continue in organising such programs in association with the various training partners and hence the FBO’s from various sectors are requested to contact the Directorate to get themselves enrolled for this mandatory training. The above requirements has to be complied with within the time span of 2 years.

Earlier in the month of March, a similar program was organised in association with TAJ, for the Mid-Day meal caterers, wherein 30 FBOs were trained and this training held on 17/04/18 was the second training to follow. The training was a blend of classroom session, audio-visuals, group activity Kitchen Visit and was culminated with a written exam. The training was imparted by Quality Manager from Taj Vivanta Dhoroty Pereira and Mr Richard Noronha Designated Officer North Goa of the Food and Drugs Administration.