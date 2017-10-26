Mines Department raided two places at Tuem and Camurlim where illegal laterite stone quarry activities were being carried out. Officials said that large scale illegal laterite stone extraction was in progress at Camurlim. “The stone cutting was being carried out with the help of two power tiller machines and one big laterite stone cutting machine powered by 52.5kv generator. We detained two powertiller machines and one big laterite stone cutting machine as well as the generator and 2 tipper trucks loaded with laterite stones,” Officials added.