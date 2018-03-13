Home Breaking News Mines dept modified earlier order to extend mining operations in Goa till... Mines dept modified earlier order to extend mining operations in Goa till March 15 instead of 13. Transportation will also stop on same day at 7 pm By Digital Goa - March 13, 2018, 10 :18 am Mines dept modified earlier order to extend mining operations in Goa till March 15 instead of 13. Transportation will also stop on same day at 7 pm - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Workshop by Food & Drugs Administration on Drugs and Medicine Digital Goa - March 13, 2018, 11 :48 am IPS Officer Rupinder Kumar transferred Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :27 pm Bus overturns at Bambolim due to tyre burst, no major injuries reported Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 10 :06 pm West Bengal Native arrested with Rs 20,000 worth Ganja Digital Goa - March 12, 2018, 9 :58 pm