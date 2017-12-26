Mines dept set deadline to sand extractors to renew licences By Digital Goa - December 26, 2017, 9 :35 pm Mines dept issues order warning all sand extractors in the state to pay dues by Dec 31 failing which permits will stand cancelled. Total 458 permits are operating in the state. Dept is in process to renew 100 plus permits. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mines dept set deadline to sand extractors to renew licences Digital Goa - December 26, 2017, 9 :35 pm FC Pune wins with 2 goals to nil over FC Goa Digital Goa - December 23, 2017, 10 :19 pm Lokayukta seeks status report in bribery case involving Ex-IGP Garg Digital Goa - December 23, 2017, 9 :18 pm CCP building to host Brazil embassy –Mayor Furtado Digital Goa - December 23, 2017, 8 :53 pm