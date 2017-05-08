In a bid to decongest the main roads of Goa, the state government has decided to set up dedicated corridors in next three years for the transportation of iron ore from the mining leases to the jetties. Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) Chairman Deepak Pauskar informed, “A network of roads across the state has been planned so that the trucks avoid the main roads while transporting the iron ore from mining leases to jetties on the river fronts.” GSIDC has been appointed as the nodal agency to construct these roads. “Of the total district mineral fund, 10 per cent would be diverted towards the construction of these mining corridors,” Pauskar added.