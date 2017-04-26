Mining Engineering Students of Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi boycotted classes on Tuesday demanding renewal of contracts of their faculty. Also their salary is not disbursed since January, this has affected the regular working. On Tuesday all faculties of Mining engineering went on leave enmass. Later students decided to highlight the issue. Till Dec’16 a Pvt firm had taken responsibility of salary, it was Goa govt to pay later, but govt has failed and even their contract is not renewed, told agitating students.