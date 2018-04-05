Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who is facing a probe in connection with the second renewal of 88 mining leases in the state, today claimed that the policy for it was formulated during Manohar Parrikars previous tenure as CM.The Goa Lokayukta had yesterday issued notices to Parsekar and two senior government officers in connection with the second renewal of 88 mining leases in 2014-15, which was quashed by the Supreme Court in February this year.The 61-year-old BJP leader has now demanded that the Lokayukta should fast track the case against him, so that the truth comes out quickly.”I want the truth to come out. The accusation against me is of being involved in corruption worth Rs 1,44,000 crore. It is not a small amount,” he said(India Today).