The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing an alleged illegal mining scam, on Friday issued fresh summons to former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat to appear before it on April 24.The SIT issued fresh summon to Kamat after the Congress leader failed to appear before the SIT on Tuesday.Kamat had held the charge of the Mines and Geology Ministry in the state in the previous Congress governments, during 2000-2012.