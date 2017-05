“Govt depts and officials are not private properties of any minister. Every MLA has got right to discuss developmental plans with dept engineers or its officials to execute it”, said Ponda MLA Ravi Naik after discussing developmental plans with SUDA and PMC officials here. Ravi made this statement as he said that PWD officials informed him that minister pressurising them not to attend MLAs developmental meetings. “‘I am concerned of developmental works not of my private works”, he said.