Minister of Revenue and IT, Rohan Khaunte called on Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday and sought the cooperation of the AP government for development of Information Technology sector in Goa. Citing programmes such as e-pragati, fiber-grid and Core Dash board to highlight AP’s progress in the use of technology the minister said, “Goa is keen to adapt the best practices from AP,” and sought Naidu’s cooperation in his endeavour to put Goa on the IT map.