Calangute police have registered an unnatural death on Jan 8 after a body of a 16 year old minor girl , from Aradi, Candolim and a native of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh was found hanging to the roof by a dupatta. Police have informed that the girl was staying with her aunty at Aradi. Her aunty was away for some domestic work in the morning and upon returning she found the door locked from inside and no response from inside. Accordingly she alerted the neighbours and further the neighbours entered from the roof and found the girl hanging.