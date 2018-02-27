Goa police rescued a 16 year old minor girl from West Bengal from Calangute today and arrested the accused responsible for kidnapping the girl.

As per reports Calangute police had received information from Kumarganj PS , West Bengal that one minor girl has been kidnapped by Minajur Mondal from West Bengal and also photographs of both were shared. The minor girl has been lodged in Apna Ghar Merces for safe custody. The team of West Bengal police is proceeding to Goa to obtain custody of the accused person.