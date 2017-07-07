Work of cleaning and installation of electrical light poles as well as replacement of manhole covers on Miramar – Dona Paula road has begun after Chief Minister’s directions. Following a series of complaints, CM had held a meeting with key officials of GSIDC, PWD and the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) over the infrastructural lapses along the Miramar-Dona Paula road. While issuing instructions to ensure that shortcomings along the road are resolved, Parrikar had also called for a “long-term policy for maintenance and cleanliness of the road”.