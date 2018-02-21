MLAs from different parties rushed to Azad Maidan to interact with the agitating mining dependents in the afternoon.

MLAs Ravi Naik, Pratapsingh Rane, Babu Kavlekar, Nilesh Cabral, South Goa MP Narendra Savaikar etc. addressed the crowd. Rajesh Patnekar, Dipak Pavaskar and Prasad Gaonkar also met the agitators. The protestors concluded their meet after assurances of quick action from the MLAs.